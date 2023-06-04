Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will play Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at Globe Life Field, at 2:35 PM ET.

The Mariners are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Rangers (-150). The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Rangers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -150 +125 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have five wins against the spread in their last six chances.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers are 21-10 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 67.7% of those games).

Texas has gone 16-4 (winning 80% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rangers a 60% chance to win.

Texas has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 56 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 32 of those games (32-22-2).

The Rangers have put together a 7-1-0 record against the spread this season (covering 87.5% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-8 19-12 17-6 20-14 26-14 11-6

