Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will try to get the better of Bryce Miller, the Seattle Mariners' starting pitcher, on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in baseball with 75 total home runs.

Texas ranks fourth in baseball with a .457 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have an MLB-leading .276 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (364 total, 6.4 per game).

The Rangers rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .342.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 13 average in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.

Texas' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.192).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi (7-2 with a 2.42 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Eovaldi has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Eovaldi will try to last five or more innings for his 12th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.7 innings per outing.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Matthew Boyd 5/30/2023 Tigers W 10-6 Away Martín Pérez Alex Faedo 5/31/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/2/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Jon Gray Luis Castillo 6/3/2023 Mariners W 16-6 Home Andrew Heaney Bryan Woo 6/4/2023 Mariners - Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryce Miller 6/5/2023 Cardinals - Home Martín Pérez Adam Wainwright 6/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Dane Dunning Matthew Liberatore 6/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Jon Gray Jack Flaherty 6/9/2023 Rays - Away Andrew Heaney Josh Fleming 6/10/2023 Rays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.