Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (37-20) will be looking for a series sweep when they match up against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (29-29) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, June 4. First pitch is scheduled for 2:35 PM ET.

The Mariners are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rangers (-150). Texas is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The contest's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Rangers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (7-2, 2.42 ERA) vs Bryce Miller - SEA (3-2, 3.00 ERA)

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 21, or 67.7%, of those games.

The Rangers have a 16-4 record (winning 80% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 5-1 record across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mariners have been victorious in six, or 35.3%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Mariners have won one of three games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonah Heim 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Adolis García 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+125) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Corey Seager 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 7th 2nd Win AL West +210 - 2nd

