The Texas Rangers host the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Marcus Semien, Ty France and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Eovaldi Stats

The Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi (7-2) will make his 12th start of the season.

He has seven quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Eovaldi has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 33-year-old's 2.42 ERA ranks sixth, .996 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers May. 29 5.0 4 0 0 4 3 at Pirates May. 23 9.0 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Braves May. 17 7.0 5 3 3 5 2 at Athletics May. 11 8.2 3 0 0 12 1 at Angels May. 6 8.0 5 0 0 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Nathan Eovaldi's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Semien Stats

Semien has 72 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .304/.371/.506 on the season.

Semien hopes to build on a 22-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .304 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 3 4-for-6 4 1 3 9 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 29 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has nine doubles, 14 home runs, 20 walks and 50 RBI (55 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.320/.495 on the year.

Garcia enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 30 4-for-5 3 0 0 4 1 at Tigers May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

France Stats

France has 17 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 26 RBI (59 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .265/.337/.408 slash line on the year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 30 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Yankees May. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has collected 57 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .246/.306/.435 slash line on the season.

Rodriguez brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a home run and four RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Rangers Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Yankees May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Yankees May. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 29 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0

Bet on player props for Ty France, Julio Rodríguez or other Mariners players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.