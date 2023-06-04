Marcus Semien brings a 22-game hit streak into the Texas Rangers' (37-20) game against the Seattle Mariners (29-29) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (7-2, 2.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Bryce Miller (3-2, 3.00 ERA).

Rangers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Time: 2:35 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (7-2, 2.42 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (3-2, 3.00 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi (7-2) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed five innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 2.42, a 5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .996.

He has seven quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Eovaldi will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.00, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .185 against him.

Miller has collected five quality starts this season.

Miller is trying to pick up his sixth start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

