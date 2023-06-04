The Connecticut Sun (5-1) square off against the Dallas Wings (3-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 4, 2023 on NBA TV, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS.

The matchup has no set line.

Wings vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: NBA TV, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS

Wings vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 87 Wings 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-11.3)

Connecticut (-11.3) Computer Predicted Total: 162.8

Wings vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has posted one win against the spread this year.

Out of Dallas' games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Wings Performance Insights

In 2023, the Wings are second-best in the WNBA on offense (87.2 points scored per game) and ranked ninth on defense (85.4 points allowed).

In 2023, Dallas is fifth in the WNBA in rebounds (37 per game) and second-worst in rebounds conceded (39.4).

In terms of turnovers, the Wings are second-best in the WNBA in committing them (11.6 per game). And they are second-best in forcing them (15.6 per game).

The Wings are the third-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (8.6 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (31.6%).

Defensively, the Wings are third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.4. They are ninth in 3-point percentage allowed at 35.6%.

Dallas takes 64.0% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.0% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.3% of Dallas' baskets are 2-pointers, and 27.7% are 3-pointers.

