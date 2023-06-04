The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.391) and total hits (52) this season.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in 38 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (25.0%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this season (26 of 52), with more than one RBI 15 times (28.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 61.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.6%.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .283 AVG .283 .389 OBP .387 .500 SLG .623 7 XBH 8 3 HR 5 15 RBI 19 19/9 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 23 22 (75.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (26.1%) 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (65.2%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (34.8%) 12 (41.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (60.9%)

