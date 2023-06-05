Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Blue Jays on June 5, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Bo Bichette, Yordan Alvarez and others when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre on Monday at 7:07 PM ET.
Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has collected 52 hits with 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 51 runs.
- He has a .274/.389/.568 slash line on the season.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has collected 57 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .256/.358/.404 slash line on the season.
- Bregman enters this matchup looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .444 with a double, two home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 3
|1-for-1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Alek Manoah Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Manoah Stats
- Alek Manoah (1-6) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 13th start of the season.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- In 12 starts, Manoah has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.
Manoah Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 31
|4.0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|at Rays
|May. 25
|3.0
|3
|5
|4
|6
|5
|vs. Orioles
|May. 20
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 15
|4.0
|6
|5
|5
|3
|7
|at Phillies
|May. 9
|4.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 84 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 13 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .326/.360/.516 so far this season.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jun. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 13 doubles, nine home runs, 21 walks and 37 RBI (65 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .289/.356/.467 on the season.
- Guerrero heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
