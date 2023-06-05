Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday will see the Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 1-0. Oddsmakers give the Golden Knights -140 odds on the moneyline in this matchup against the Panthers (+120).

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Vegas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 58 of 100 games this season.

In the 19 times this season the Golden Knights have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 14-5 in those games.

The Panthers have been an underdog in 16 games this season, with 11 upset wins (68.8%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter, Vegas is 8-3 (winning 72.7% of the time).

Florida is 11-3 when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+120) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (-110) 1.5 (-189) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+110)

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (+140) 3.5 (+100) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-143) Sam Bennett 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (-139) 3.5 (+110)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 0-0 5-4-1 6.0 3.60 2.30

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 2-8-0 6.2 2.60 2.00

