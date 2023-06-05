Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Monday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .238.
- Meyers has picked up a hit in 26 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has homered in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 43), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Meyers has had at least one RBI in 25.6% of his games this year (11 of 43), with two or more RBI five times (11.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 43 games (39.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|.200
|AVG
|.304
|.273
|OBP
|.347
|.340
|SLG
|.413
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|18/5
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|19
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (26.3%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (31.6%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (78 total, 1.3 per game).
- Manoah makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.46 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.46, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
