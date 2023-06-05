Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Jeremy Pena and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (85 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Toronto Blue Jays and Alek Manoah on June 5 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .252 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- Pena has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has homered in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.6% of his games this season, Pena has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (12.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 47.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.205
|AVG
|.288
|.275
|OBP
|.316
|.425
|SLG
|.438
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|16/3
|K/BB
|22/3
|5
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|25
|20 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (68.0%)
|7 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|17 (53.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (40.0%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|9 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 78 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Manoah gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.46 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .269 batting average against him.
