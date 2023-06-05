Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .564 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Mariners.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 10 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .306.
- Taveras has gotten a hit in 29 of 44 games this season (65.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (29.5%).
- He has homered in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Taveras has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (27.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (13.6%).
- He has scored in 20 games this year (45.5%), including multiple runs in five games.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|15
|.259
|AVG
|.315
|.333
|OBP
|.373
|.407
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|9
|11/2
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|28
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (71.4%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (32.1%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.6%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (28.6%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 61 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Cardinals will send Wainwright (2-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.15 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 6.15, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .325 batting average against him.
