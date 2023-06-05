Marcus Semien and Paul Goldschmidt will be among the star attractions when the Texas Rangers face the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (+110). Texas is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The contest's over/under has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -135 +110 9.5 -115 -105 -1.5 +145 -175

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have six wins against the spread in their last seven chances.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 68.8% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (22-10).

Texas has gone 18-8 (winning 69.2% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The Rangers have a 57.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 57 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-22-2).

The Rangers have put together an 8-1-0 record ATS this season (covering 88.9% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-8 19-12 18-6 20-14 27-14 11-6

