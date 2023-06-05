How to Watch the Rangers vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 5
Marcus Semien and Nolan Gorman will be among the star attractions when the Texas Rangers face the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are ninth-best in MLB action with 77 total home runs.
- Texas ranks second in MLB with a .462 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers' .278 batting average leads the majors.
- Texas is the highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.5 runs per game (376 total).
- The Rangers have a league-best .345 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas' 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.189).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Martin Perez (6-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Perez is trying to pick up his fifth quality start of the year in this game.
- Perez enters this matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Tigers
|W 10-6
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Alex Faedo
|5/31/2023
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Joey Wentz
|6/2/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Luis Castillo
|6/3/2023
|Mariners
|W 16-6
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Bryan Woo
|6/4/2023
|Mariners
|W 12-3
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryce Miller
|6/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Adam Wainwright
|6/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|6/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Taj Bradley
|6/10/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Shane McClanahan
|6/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Zach Eflin
