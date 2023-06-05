Robbie Grossman and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (88 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Adam Wainwright on June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI against the Mariners.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .239 with seven doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

In 64.7% of his 51 games this season, Grossman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

In 11.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

In 25 of 51 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .294 AVG .173 .367 OBP .228 .529 SLG .173 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 12 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 26 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (50.0%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings