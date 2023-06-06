Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays will try to find success against Hunter Brown when he starts for the Houston Astros on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -141 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +115. The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -141 +115 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Astros and their foes are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Astros are 7-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have come away with eight wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Houston has played as an underdog of +115 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston's games have gone over the total in 30 of its 60 chances.

The Astros have an against the spread mark of 8-6-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-14 18-10 12-8 22-16 23-19 11-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.