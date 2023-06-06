Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jeremy Pena (.553 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-6) in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .254 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 38 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- In eight games this year, he has homered (13.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Pena has driven in a run in 18 games this year (31.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (48.3%), including six games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.205
|AVG
|.288
|.275
|OBP
|.316
|.425
|SLG
|.438
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|16/3
|K/BB
|22/3
|5
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|20 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (69.2%)
|7 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (38.5%)
|17 (53.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (42.3%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (15.4%)
|9 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (34.6%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 82 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.76 ERA ranks 13th, 1.120 WHIP ranks 26th, and 12 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
