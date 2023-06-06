After batting .240 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Smith and the Texas Rangers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Matthew Liberatore) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith has four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .217.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has homered in 7.9% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven in a run in four games this year (10.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 34.2% of his games this year (13 of 38), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .095 AVG .263 .345 OBP .391 .095 SLG .474 0 XBH 4 0 HR 2 0 RBI 3 8/5 K/BB 15/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 17 GP 21 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (47.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (14.3%)

