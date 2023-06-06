Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Matthew Liberatore on the hill, on June 6 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .298 with 10 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Taveras has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this season (29 of 45), with at least two hits 13 times (28.9%).
- He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Taveras has had an RBI in 13 games this season (28.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 20 of 45 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|15
|.259
|AVG
|.315
|.333
|OBP
|.373
|.407
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|9
|11/2
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|28
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (71.4%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (32.1%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.6%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (28.6%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Liberatore (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came on Friday, May 26 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
