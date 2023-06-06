After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Matthew Liberatore) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has a double, three home runs and four walks while hitting .313.

Garver has had a hit in seven of nine games this season (77.8%), including multiple hits three times (33.3%).

In nine games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Garver has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five of nine games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 .357 AVG .000 .400 OBP .286 .786 SLG .000 2 XBH 0 2 HR 0 6 RBI 0 4/1 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 2 7 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings