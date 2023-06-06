After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Matthew Liberatore) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

  • Garver has a double, three home runs and four walks while hitting .313.
  • Garver has had a hit in seven of nine games this season (77.8%), including multiple hits three times (33.3%).
  • In nine games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Garver has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five of nine games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
.357 AVG .000
.400 OBP .286
.786 SLG .000
2 XBH 0
2 HR 0
6 RBI 0
4/1 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
7 GP 2
7 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.24).
  • The Cardinals give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
  • Liberatore (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
  • His last time out came on Friday, May 26 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
