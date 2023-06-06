Tuesday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (39-20) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (25-36) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on June 6.

The Rangers will give the ball to Dane Dunning (4-1, 2.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Matthew Liberatore (1-1, 4.91 ERA).

Rangers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

BSSW

Rangers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have won six of their last seven games against the spread.

The Rangers have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 23 (69.7%) of those contests.

Texas has entered 25 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 19-6 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

No team has scored more than the 380 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers' 3.62 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule