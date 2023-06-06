Marcus Semien will lead the way for the Texas Rangers (39-20) on Tuesday, June 6, when they battle Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-36) at Globe Life Field at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +115. A 9.5-run total has been listed in this matchup.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning - TEX (4-1, 2.06 ERA) vs Matthew Liberatore - STL (1-1, 4.91 ERA)

Rangers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 23, or 69.7%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 19-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (76% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and went 5-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Cardinals have come away with nine wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cardinals have won two of nine games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 1-9-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Corey Seager 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Adolis García 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+125) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +180 - 2nd

