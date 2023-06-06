The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.216 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.391) and total hits (54) this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is third in the league in slugging.

In 72.2% of his 54 games this season, Alvarez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In 25.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has had an RBI in 27 games this year (50.0%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (29.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 61.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .283 AVG .283 .389 OBP .387 .500 SLG .623 7 XBH 8 3 HR 5 15 RBI 19 19/9 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 24 22 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (66.7%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (37.5%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (62.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings