On Wednesday, Adolis Garcia (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 62 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .273 with 25 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Garcia will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer during his last games.

In 62.7% of his 59 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

In 20.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has an RBI in 27 of 59 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 31 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .294 AVG .209 .342 OBP .300 .603 SLG .373 9 XBH 5 6 HR 3 22 RBI 14 13/5 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 2 Home Away 29 GP 30 19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (60.0%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.0%) 18 (62.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (43.3%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.3%) 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (33.3%)

