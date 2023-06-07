The Toronto Blue Jays (34-28) will look for continued production from a slugger on a hot streak against the Houston Astros (36-25) on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre. Daulton Varsho is on a two-game homer streak.

The probable pitchers are Chris Bassitt (6-4) for the Blue Jays and Ronel Blanco (1-0) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (6-4, 3.41 ERA) vs Blanco - HOU (1-0, 4.15 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ronel Blanco

Blanco (1-0) takes the mound first for the Astros to make his second start of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 10 appearances this season, he has put up a 4.15 ERA and averages 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .311 against him.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

The Blue Jays will send Bassitt (6-4) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 7 2/3 innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, a 2.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.054 in 12 games this season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

In 12 starts this season, Bassitt has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 6.2 innings per appearance.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 34-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.41), 16th in WHIP (1.054), and 46th in K/9 (7.9).

Chris Bassitt vs. Astros

The Astros are batting .248 this season, 15th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .401 (17th in the league) with 68 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Astros to go 3-for-23 with a double in 6 1/3 innings this season.

