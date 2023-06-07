Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jonah Heim (.579 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Texas Rangers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .296 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- Heim enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .389 with one homer.
- Heim has had a hit in 38 of 51 games this year (74.5%), including multiple hits 16 times (31.4%).
- In 13.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Heim has driven home a run in 25 games this year (49.0%), including more than one RBI in 21.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- In 45.1% of his games this season (23 of 51), he has scored, and in eight of those games (15.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.283
|AVG
|.345
|.345
|OBP
|.415
|.660
|SLG
|.448
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|11
|14/4
|K/BB
|9/7
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|17 (70.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (77.8%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (37.0%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (44.4%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 63 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Flaherty (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.55 ERA in 63 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.55), 66th in WHIP (1.516), and 32nd in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.