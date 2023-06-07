Wednesday, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt, with the first pitch at 7:07 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 2, when he went 0-for-4 against the Angels.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .286 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Altuve has gotten at least one hit in 72.7% of his games this year (eight of 11), with at least two hits three times (27.3%).

He has hit a home run in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Altuve has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six games this season (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (75.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

