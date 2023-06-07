On Wednesday, Josh Jung (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .292 with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 66th and he is 18th in slugging.

Jung has had a hit in 43 of 57 games this year (75.4%), including multiple hits 19 times (33.3%).

In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.5%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).

Jung has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (19.3%).

In 50.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (21.1%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .302 AVG .194 .353 OBP .234 .587 SLG .361 8 XBH 6 5 HR 3 14 RBI 11 23/5 K/BB 24/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 31 19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (77.4%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (32.3%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (51.6%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (16.1%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (35.5%)

