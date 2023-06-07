Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Chris Bassitt) at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .455, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 40th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 59 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.8% of them.
- In eight games this season, he has homered (13.6%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 40.7% of his games this season, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.281
|.364
|OBP
|.347
|.415
|SLG
|.453
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|12/12
|K/BB
|11/8
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (71.4%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (28.6%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (35.7%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|12 (38.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (42.9%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 26th, 1.054 WHIP ranks 16th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 46th.
