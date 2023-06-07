Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (40-20) and St. Louis Cardinals (25-37) going head-to-head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on June 7.

The probable pitchers are Jon Gray (6-1) for the Rangers and Jack Flaherty (3-4) for the Cardinals.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have six wins against the spread in their last seven chances.

The Rangers have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 24 (70.6%) of those contests.

Texas has a record of 20-6 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 58.3% chance to win.

Texas has scored the most runs (386) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule