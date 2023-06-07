Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will try to get to Jack Flaherty when he starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh in baseball with 79 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Texas is second in MLB with a .462 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .279 batting average leads MLB.

Texas is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 6.4 runs per game (386 total).

The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .346 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors.

Texas has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.63).

The Rangers have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.184).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray (6-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Gray is trying to claim his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Gray will try to continue a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 11 appearances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Jon Gray Luis Castillo 6/3/2023 Mariners W 16-6 Home Andrew Heaney Bryan Woo 6/4/2023 Mariners W 12-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryce Miller 6/5/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Martín Pérez Adam Wainwright 6/6/2023 Cardinals W 6-4 Home Dane Dunning Matthew Liberatore 6/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Jon Gray Jack Flaherty 6/9/2023 Rays - Away Andrew Heaney Taj Bradley 6/10/2023 Rays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Shane McClanahan 6/11/2023 Rays - Away Martín Pérez Zach Eflin 6/12/2023 Angels - Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 6/13/2023 Angels - Home Jon Gray Jaime Barria

