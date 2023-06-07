The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .235 with seven doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.

Grossman has recorded a hit in 33 of 52 games this year (63.5%), including eight multi-hit games (15.4%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (11.5%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Grossman has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (32.7%), with two or more RBI in nine of those games (17.3%).

In 48.1% of his games this year (25 of 52), he has scored, and in seven of those games (13.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .294 AVG .173 .367 OBP .228 .529 SLG .173 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 12 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 26 18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (50.0%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings