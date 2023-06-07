The Dallas Wings (3-3) will be monitoring two players on the injury report ahead of their Wednesday, June 7 matchup with the Phoenix Mercury (1-3) at College Park Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.

In its previous game, Dallas lost to Connecticut 80-74 on the road, with Satou Sabally (26 PTS, 14 REB, 3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT) and Crystal Dangerfield (13 PTS, 71.4 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) the standout performers.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Wings vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSWX and AZFamily

BSSWX and AZFamily Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings Player Leaders

Sabally paces her team in both points (22.2) and rebounds (10.7) per game, and also posts 3.5 assists. At the other end, she delivers 2 steals (fourth in the league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Natasha Howard is putting up 17 points, 1.3 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Arike Ogunbowale puts up 21.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. Defensively, she posts 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Veronica Burton puts up a team-best 5.2 assists per contest. She is also putting up 5.8 points and 4.5 rebounds, shooting 37.5% from the field.

Dangerfield averages 8.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. Defensively, she averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Wings vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -3.5 163.5

