Astros vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 8
Thursday's game that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (35-28) versus the Houston Astros (36-26) at Rogers Centre should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Blue Jays. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on June 8.
The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (6-4, 2.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Jose Berrios (5-4, 3.66 ERA).
Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Astros have five wins against the spread in their last eight chances.
- The Astros have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 25 (58.1%) of those contests.
- This season Houston has won 25 of its 43 games, or 58.1%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 281 (4.5 per game).
- The Astros have a 3.27 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 3
|Angels
|W 9-6
|Cristian Javier vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 4
|Angels
|L 2-1
|J.P. France vs Griffin Canning
|June 5
|@ Blue Jays
|W 11-4
|Brandon Bielak vs Alek Manoah
|June 6
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|Hunter Brown vs Kevin Gausman
|June 7
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Ronel Blanco vs Chris Bassitt
|June 8
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Framber Valdez vs José Berríos
|June 9
|@ Guardians
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Logan Allen
|June 10
|@ Guardians
|-
|J.P. France vs Triston McKenzie
|June 11
|@ Guardians
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Shane Bieber
|June 13
|Nationals
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Patrick Corbin
|June 14
|Nationals
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Josiah Gray
