Thursday's game that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (35-28) versus the Houston Astros (36-26) at Rogers Centre should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Blue Jays. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on June 8.

The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (6-4, 2.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Jose Berrios (5-4, 3.66 ERA).

Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have five wins against the spread in their last eight chances.

The Astros have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 25 (58.1%) of those contests.

This season Houston has won 25 of its 43 games, or 58.1%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 281 (4.5 per game).

The Astros have a 3.27 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule