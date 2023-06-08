Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Blue Jays on June 8, 2023
Player props are available for Yordan Alvarez and Bo Bichette, among others, when the Houston Astros visit the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Framber Valdez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Valdez Stats
- Framber Valdez (6-4) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 13th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Valdez has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 2.16 ERA ranks fourth, 1.025 WHIP ranks 14th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 24th.
Valdez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|7
|1
|at Athletics
|May. 27
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|3
|vs. Athletics
|May. 21
|9.0
|4
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 15
|4.0
|7
|4
|4
|8
|2
|at Angels
|May. 9
|8.0
|3
|1
|1
|12
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Framber Valdez's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has 55 hits with 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 55 runs.
- He has a slash line of .274/.386/.582 so far this season.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 58 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 34 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .250/.349/.392 on the season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 3
|1-for-1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 13 walks and 42 RBI (88 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He's slashing .327/.360/.532 on the season.
- Bichette will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two home runs and three RBI.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 5
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up 67 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .284/.351/.458 on the year.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
Bet on player props for Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or other Blue Jays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.