Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .252 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
- In 60.0% of his 45 games this season, Meyers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- In six games this season, he has hit a home run (13.3%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 26.7% of his games this season, Meyers has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 18 games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|.200
|AVG
|.304
|.273
|OBP
|.347
|.340
|SLG
|.413
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|18/5
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- The Blue Jays will send Berrios (5-4) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 42nd in WHIP (1.248), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
