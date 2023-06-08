Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on June 8 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has an OPS of .791, fueled by an OBP of .344 and a team-best slugging percentage of .447 this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.
- In 63.3% of his games this season (38 of 60), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (28.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 60), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (40.0%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (16.7%).
- In 33.3% of his games this year (20 of 60), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.281
|.364
|OBP
|.347
|.415
|SLG
|.453
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|12/12
|K/BB
|11/8
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (69.0%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (27.6%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (34.5%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (13.8%)
|12 (38.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (41.4%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.83 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 42nd in WHIP (1.248), and 37th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
