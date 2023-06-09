The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor will hit the field against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman on Friday at 7:10 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 70 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Houston ranks 17th in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.

The Astros have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Houston ranks 15th in the majors with 283 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Astros rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Houston strikes out an MLB-high 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Houston pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.27.

The Astros have a combined 1.220 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros' Cristian Javier (7-1) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 12 starts this season.

Javier has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Angels L 2-1 Home J.P. France Griffin Canning 6/5/2023 Blue Jays W 11-4 Away Brandon Bielak Alek Manoah 6/6/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Away Hunter Brown Kevin Gausman 6/7/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Ronel Blanco Chris Bassitt 6/8/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Framber Valdez José Berríos 6/9/2023 Guardians - Away Cristian Javier Logan Allen 6/10/2023 Guardians - Away J.P. France Triston McKenzie 6/11/2023 Guardians - Away Brandon Bielak Shane Bieber 6/13/2023 Nationals - Home Hunter Brown Jake Irvin 6/14/2023 Nationals - Home Ronel Blanco Patrick Corbin 6/15/2023 Nationals - Home Framber Valdez Josiah Gray

