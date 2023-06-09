Sportsbooks have listed player props for Jose Ramirez and others when the Houston Astros visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Javier Stats

The Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

He has seven quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Javier will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.84), ninth in WHIP (.990), and 28th in K/9 (9.3).

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Jun. 3 6.0 6 1 1 5 0 at Athletics May. 28 5.0 4 1 1 3 3 at Brewers May. 22 6.0 4 1 1 5 1 vs. Cubs May. 16 6.0 2 1 1 5 2 at Angels May. 10 6.0 3 2 2 11 1

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 34 walks and 37 RBI (59 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .250/.348/.403 slash line on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Jun. 4 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Jun. 3 1-for-1 1 1 4 4 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 25 walks and 36 RBI (62 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashed .267/.333/.474 so far this year.

Ramirez has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 8 3-for-5 3 3 5 12 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 31 walks and 18 RBI (63 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .256/.338/.346 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 8 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 3 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0

