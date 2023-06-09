Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on June 9 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .253 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.

Meyers has gotten a hit in 28 of 46 games this season (60.9%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (21.7%).

In six games this year, he has homered (13.0%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 12 games this season (26.1%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 18 games this season (39.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 .200 AVG .304 .273 OBP .347 .340 SLG .413 3 XBH 5 2 HR 0 6 RBI 5 18/5 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings