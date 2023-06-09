On Friday, Marcus Semien (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in OBP (.367), slugging percentage (.496) and OPS (.863) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

Semien has had a hit in 50 of 61 games this year (82.0%), including multiple hits 21 times (34.4%).

He has hit a home run in nine games this season (14.8%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Semien has had at least one RBI in 52.5% of his games this year (32 of 61), with two or more RBI 12 times (19.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 63.9% of his games this season (39 of 61), with two or more runs 11 times (18.0%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .246 AVG .329 .329 OBP .420 .348 SLG .592 5 XBH 10 1 HR 5 8 RBI 22 13/9 K/BB 17/12 3 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings