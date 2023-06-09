Nuggets vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Finals Game 4
The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will go head to head in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|211
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|210.5
|-165
|+140
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|211
|-169
|+140
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|210.5
|-160
|+140
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are allowing 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- These teams score 225.3 points per game combined, 14.3 more than this game's point total.
- Combined, these teams allow 222.3 points per game, 11.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver has covered 44 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
- Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|30.5
|-125
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|25.5
|-120
|20.0
|Aaron Gordon
|12.5
|+100
|16.3
|Michael Porter Jr.
|10.5
|-115
|17.4
|Bruce Brown
|9.5
|-135
|11.5
Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Nuggets
|-800
|-5000
|Heat
|+550
|-
