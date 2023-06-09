Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will take the field against the Tampa Bay Rays and starter Tyler Glasnow on Friday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

The favored Rays have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +140. The total is 8 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -165 +140 8 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Rangers have gone 5-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (six of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won in 13, or 59.1%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Texas has a record of 2-2 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 34 of its 60 opportunities.

The Rangers are 8-2-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-9 19-12 18-6 22-15 28-15 12-6

