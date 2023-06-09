Taylor Fritz, off a defeat in the round of 32 of the French Open (to Francisco Cerundolo) in his most recent tournament, will start the MercedesCup in Stuttgart, Germany against Aslan Karatsev in the round of 16. At +400, Fritz is the current favorite to win this tournament at TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 MercedesCup and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Fritz at the 2023 MercedesCup

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Fritz's Next Match

In his opener at the MercedesCup, Fritz will play Karatsev on Thursday, June 15 at 4:00 AM ET in the round of 16.

Taylor Fritz Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2800

US Open odds to win: +3300

MercedesCup odds to win: +400

Want to bet on Fritz? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Fritz Stats

Fritz dropped his most recent match, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 5-7 against Cerundolo in the Round of 32 of the French Open on June 3, 2023.

Fritz is 50-20 over the past 12 months, with three tournament titles.

Fritz has won one tournament over the past year on grass, with a match record of 8-1 on that surface.

In his 70 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Fritz has averaged 26.3 games.

Fritz, over the past year, has played nine matches on grass, and 30.2 games per match.

Fritz, over the past year, has won 84.3% of his service games and 26.1% of his return games.

On grass over the past 12 months, Fritz has claimed 89.2% of his service games and 30.1% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.