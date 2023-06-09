On Friday, Yainer Diaz (.355 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has six doubles, three home runs and two walks while batting .273.
  • In 53.8% of his games this year (14 of 26), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (19.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Diaz has driven in a run in seven games this year (26.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in 12 of 26 games so far this season.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 16
.333 AVG .240
.367 OBP .245
.630 SLG .380
4 XBH 5
2 HR 1
4 RBI 3
4/1 K/BB 10/1
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
  • Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.76 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.76, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
