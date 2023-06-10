The San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs will play on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 7:35 PM ET, with LaMonte Wade Jr and Nico Hoerner among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Giants vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in baseball with 80 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 11th in baseball with a .417 slugging percentage.

The Giants are 15th in MLB with a .249 batting average.

San Francisco has the No. 15 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (289 total runs).

The Giants rank 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.

Giants batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in the majors.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.

San Francisco has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).

The Giants have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.272).

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 70 home runs.

Fueled by 168 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 19th in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs' .245 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 267 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Cubs have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cubs rank 25th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Chicago has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.07) in the majors this season.

The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.278 WHIP this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

John Brebbia (2-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw one scoreless inning while giving up two hits.

Brebbia is yet to notch a quality start so far this season.

Brebbia has not yet pitched five or more innings in a start this season (in five starts). He averages 0.9 per outing.

He is looking to have his third straight outing with no earned runs given up.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will hand the ball to Kyle Hendricks (0-2) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Hendricks will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Orioles L 8-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Tyler Wells 6/6/2023 Rockies W 10-4 Away John Brebbia Dinelson Lamet 6/7/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Away Logan Webb Connor Seabold 6/8/2023 Rockies W 6-4 Away Alex Cobb Chase Anderson 6/9/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Anthony DeSclafani Marcus Stroman 6/10/2023 Cubs - Home John Brebbia Kyle Hendricks 6/11/2023 Cubs - Home Alex Wood Hayden Wesneski 6/12/2023 Cardinals - Away Logan Webb Matthew Liberatore 6/13/2023 Cardinals - Away Alex Cobb Jack Flaherty 6/14/2023 Cardinals - Away Anthony DeSclafani Jordan Montgomery 6/16/2023 Dodgers - Away - Bobby Miller

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Padres L 5-0 Away Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell 6/6/2023 Angels L 7-4 Away Hayden Wesneski Tyler Anderson 6/7/2023 Angels L 6-2 Away Jameson Taillon Jaime Barria 6/8/2023 Angels L 3-1 Away Drew Smyly Reid Detmers 6/9/2023 Giants W 3-2 Away Marcus Stroman Anthony DeSclafani 6/10/2023 Giants - Away Kyle Hendricks John Brebbia 6/11/2023 Giants - Away Hayden Wesneski Alex Wood 6/13/2023 Pirates - Home Jameson Taillon Mitch Keller 6/14/2023 Pirates - Home Drew Smyly Rich Hill 6/15/2023 Pirates - Home Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/16/2023 Orioles - Home Kyle Hendricks -

