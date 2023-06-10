Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on June 10 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .252 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Meyers has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In 12.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Meyers has had an RBI in 12 games this season (25.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 47 games (38.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.215
|AVG
|.288
|.311
|OBP
|.337
|.405
|SLG
|.450
|7
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|11
|27/10
|K/BB
|22/3
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- McKenzie (0-0) pitches for the Guardians to make his second start this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.