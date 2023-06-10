The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (hitting .244 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-7 with a double) against the Guardians.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .246 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Altuve has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 14 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.6% of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Altuve has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (57.1%), including three games with multiple runs (21.4%).

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 .167 AVG .303 .355 OBP .303 .333 SLG .485 2 XBH 4 1 HR 1 5 RBI 1 8/7 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings