The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung and his .579 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung leads Texas in total hits (68) this season while batting .292 with 26 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

Jung will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Jung has picked up a hit in 76.3% of his 59 games this season, with more than one hit in 32.2% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 18.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 59), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has an RBI in 20 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year (50.8%), including 12 multi-run games (20.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 31 .304 AVG .282 .377 OBP .312 .529 SLG .511 11 XBH 15 6 HR 7 18 RBI 21 33/12 K/BB 34/5 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings