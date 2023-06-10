The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with two home runs and two RBI) against the Rays.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .304 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 14 walks.

Taveras has had a hit in 31 of 48 games this season (64.6%), including multiple hits 14 times (29.2%).

He has homered in four games this year (8.3%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Taveras has driven in a run in 14 games this season (29.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (14.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 22 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 29 .250 AVG .337 .314 OBP .386 .375 SLG .538 4 XBH 13 2 HR 3 9 RBI 17 20/5 K/BB 19/9 2 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings